That's right, Astropods: Starside Glaze has been officially released!



Thank you for the love and support everyone, particularly during Early Access. Your feedback and play data was very insightful, and many significant changes stemmed from this time period. But now, it's time to say goodbye to Early Access.



Version 1.0 has the final boss and his stage, so go beat him up for stealing the Waterfall of Dreams!



You may also have noticed the game is currently not on sale. Unfortunately, I changed the price too late, and couldn't line up the launch of the game with the sale. But, when the 30 day timer goes away, I will put it up on sale ASAP. RN, that is looking to be around 10ish days from now. Thank you for understanding and for your patience.



As for my next plans, I want to begin working on couch coop features for this game, both coop mode and PvP, and I will be drafting up ideas for the sequel game, which will have the same core gameplay with a different structure. As well as fixing bugs and all that fun stuff. What a journey this has been! My game developing journey has only just begun tho, so I hope you all stick around and see what next I'll cook up!