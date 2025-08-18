 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19603609 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
*New Map Skins: Soaring Wasteland, Forbidden Temple, Wanderers Path, Heart of Emergate
*Aim-Assist Toggle: Enable/disable in Settings.
*AFK Bot Support: Bots take over if you AFK or have FPS problem.
*Highlights Fixes: PC highlights enabled + bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2395761
