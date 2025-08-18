*New Map Skins: Soaring Wasteland, Forbidden Temple, Wanderers Path, Heart of Emergate
*Aim-Assist Toggle: Enable/disable in Settings.
*AFK Bot Support: Bots take over if you AFK or have FPS problem.
*Highlights Fixes: PC highlights enabled + bug fixes.
4.47.9911 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2395761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update