-When a lavash was prepared, wrapped, and then thrown into the trash (with or without a bag), preparing a new lavash and delivering it to a customer caused garnishes, sauces, and similar states not to reset for the next customer. This also triggered the "enough garnish added" error. This issue has been fixed.



-Squeezed half lemons would disappear when re-entering the game scene, and the stock would still appear full. Now, the position and state of every lemon are saved, and lemons only disappear when thrown into the trash — regardless of whether they are squeezed or not. Throwing away one left and one right half will reduce the stock by 1.



-The mouse cursor used to be centered on the hand icon. It is now anchored to the tip of the hand icon, meaning the fingertip is now the click detection point.



-Bags were not being trashed. This issue has been fixed.



-Players who encountered the lemon bug need to reset their game data and start over for the stock to be corrected.