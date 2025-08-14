From August 14th to 28th, join the Beat the Backroom event!
Use your Geiger counter to track down the mysterious Backrooms, face what’s hiding inside… and maybe walk away with an exclusive Steam item! 🎁
There are three different items to win, each with its own rarity:
Common: 9,500 / 10,000 chance
Rare: 400 / 10,000 chance
Ultra Rare: 100 / 10,000 chance
⚠️ Don’t worry! The Backrooms will remain accessible in the game after August 28th, so no panic!
✨ There’s More!
The Backroom update is just part of the new content arriving very soon:
🗺 New Backroom maps – will you find the entrance?
💡 Full lighting rework for the day/night cycle, POIs, and vehicles
🌦 Random dynamic weather is back!
📍 New Points of Interest (POIs) to explore
🎒 Lots of new items to discover
🛠 Patch Notes – August 14
New Content:
Added new Backroom maps
Full lighting rework for environments and vehicles
Dynamic weather returns
New POIs added
Many new discoverable items
Adjustments:
Adjusted distance between light poles
Some light poles no longer spawn with lamps
Adjusted steering for all wheels
Updated garbage collection settings to release RAM more frequently
Bug Fixes:
Items (Car Parts) now glow properly for both clients and server when fully painted
Fixed bug where certain bears would not explode on both client and server, causing desync
Fixed bug where clients could not access backpacks while host was in any car seat
Fixed bug where fences could get stuck in cars
Birds no longer spawn at ground level on high terrain
Reduced chances of spawning into an endless drunk void when connecting to multiplayer
Fixed bug where entering a password at join screen would not let the player join
Vehicle-specific fixes:
TriClops:
Fixed ignition not being cleanable
Musgoat:
Fixed wheels clipping with brake drum
GTR:
Fixed asymmetrical front turn signals
Fixed items being storable on roof of car
Fixed certain hoods not attachable
Fixed radiator rotated 180° when attached
IFA:
Fixed inability to drive with weight activated
Fixed ignition not being cleanable
Fixed Dada/UAZ wheel caps stuck on IFA wheels
Fixed left and right floor mats using same model
Fixed engine oil cap clipping through engine cover
Bolf:
Removed unintended extra exhaust attachable spot
Fixed steering wheel mounted incorrectly
Adjusted tow point to reduce "space launch" issues
UAZ:
Fixed brake drums positioned incorrectly
Fixed one side window not fitting its correct slot
Bonphiac:
Fixed radiator and engine caps positioned incorrectly
Fixed exhaust pipe attachments angled incorrectly
The hunt continues, thanks to your feedback.
Thank you for your support! 💙
Will you be able to beat the Backroom?
⏳ Time is running out…
