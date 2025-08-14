From August 14th to 28th, join the Beat the Backroom event!

Use your Geiger counter to track down the mysterious Backrooms, face what’s hiding inside… and maybe walk away with an exclusive Steam item! 🎁

There are three different items to win, each with its own rarity:

Common : 9,500 / 10,000 chance

Rare : 400 / 10,000 chance

Ultra Rare: 100 / 10,000 chance

⚠️ Don’t worry! The Backrooms will remain accessible in the game after August 28th, so no panic!

✨ There’s More!

The Backroom update is just part of the new content arriving very soon:

🗺 New Backroom maps – will you find the entrance?

💡 Full lighting rework for the day/night cycle, POIs, and vehicles

🌦 Random dynamic weather is back!

📍 New Points of Interest (POIs) to explore

🎒 Lots of new items to discover

🛠 Patch Notes – August 14

New Content:

Added new Backroom maps

Full lighting rework for environments and vehicles

Dynamic weather returns

New POIs added

Many new discoverable items

Adjustments:

Adjusted distance between light poles

Some light poles no longer spawn with lamps

Adjusted steering for all wheels

Updated garbage collection settings to release RAM more frequently

Bug Fixes:

Items (Car Parts) now glow properly for both clients and server when fully painted

Fixed bug where certain bears would not explode on both client and server, causing desync

Fixed bug where clients could not access backpacks while host was in any car seat

Fixed bug where fences could get stuck in cars

Birds no longer spawn at ground level on high terrain

Reduced chances of spawning into an endless drunk void when connecting to multiplayer

Fixed bug where entering a password at join screen would not let the player join

Vehicle-specific fixes:

TriClops:

Fixed ignition not being cleanable

Musgoat:

Fixed wheels clipping with brake drum

GTR:

Fixed asymmetrical front turn signals

Fixed items being storable on roof of car

Fixed certain hoods not attachable

Fixed radiator rotated 180° when attached

IFA:

Fixed inability to drive with weight activated

Fixed ignition not being cleanable

Fixed Dada/UAZ wheel caps stuck on IFA wheels

Fixed left and right floor mats using same model

Fixed engine oil cap clipping through engine cover

Bolf:

Removed unintended extra exhaust attachable spot

Fixed steering wheel mounted incorrectly

Adjusted tow point to reduce "space launch" issues

UAZ:

Fixed brake drums positioned incorrectly

Fixed one side window not fitting its correct slot

Bonphiac:

Fixed radiator and engine caps positioned incorrectly

Fixed exhaust pipe attachments angled incorrectly

The hunt continues, thanks to your feedback.

Thank you for your support! 💙

Will you be able to beat the Backroom?

⏳ Time is running out…