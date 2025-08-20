 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19603495 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to a small update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is the first of two small patches planned in the near future to address issues reported in the most recent update.

Today’s patch addresses key stability issues on console. Our teams are already working on a second patch to address gameplay issues and bugs. Please see our known issues page to see a list of these issues.

💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord


Thank you again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

◆ Minor Update 153638 ◆


Game



Stability & Performance

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when players without the Chronicles: Battle for Greece DLC tried to enter a Skirmish using a Chronicles Civilization-only set.


PlayStation

  • Fixed an out of sync issue on PS5.

Ongoing...


Investigation

We are actively investigating out of sync issues reported for all our platforms, but at times these are very tricky to reproduce internally. In recent updates we’ve increased our logging to help us investigate this further, and we’re hopeful that the added detail from the new logs will help us get to the bottom of this issue!

As always, we are continuing to track issues reported by the community for future updates.

For other known issues, please visit this page to see what’s being tracked!

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER

This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.

