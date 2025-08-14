- Start level timer when movement input is provided.
- Press right trigger or "Q" on keyboard to reset the camera behind TeeVee.
- Polish Zoom functionality: this can no longer be triggered during the zoom animation.
- Fix camera on gravity flips, control rotation is retained on flipping.
- Cutscene fixes for shot durations, across the board.
v1.0.8: New Timer Functionality, Camera Reset, and More!
