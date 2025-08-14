 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19603473 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Start level timer when movement input is provided.
- Press right trigger or "Q" on keyboard to reset the camera behind TeeVee.
- Polish Zoom functionality: this can no longer be triggered during the zoom animation.
- Fix camera on gravity flips, control rotation is retained on flipping.
- Cutscene fixes for shot durations, across the board.

