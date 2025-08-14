v1.0.1.1 – Hotfix: Steam Language Detection
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the application could not detect the Steam client’s language, causing localization to fail. The app now correctly reads the -language argument passed by Steam to match the client’s UI language.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3800401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update