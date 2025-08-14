 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19603357 Edited 14 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the application could not detect the Steam client’s language, causing localization to fail. The app now correctly reads the -language argument passed by Steam to match the client’s UI language.

Changed files in this update

