14 August 2025 Build 19603274 Edited 14 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ships

Overall Ship Changes

  • base speed increased

    • large 56 to 59 knots

    • medium 59 to 61 knots

    • small 62 to 63 knots

  • max health gained per level increased

    • small 150 to 180

    • medium 170 to 190

    • large 190 to 200

Ship Upgrade

  • Reinforcement

    • flat health increase from ( 190, 420, 690, 1000, 1350, 1740, 2170, 26040, 3150 ) to ( 220, 550, 990, 1540, 2200, 2970, 3850, 4840, 5940 )

    • weapon resistance increased from ( 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%) per upgrade to ( 8%, 15.4%, 22.2%, 28.4%, 34%, 39%, 43.4%, 47.2%, 50.4% )

Small Class Ships

Sampan (starting ship)

Ability 1 - Wind in a Bottle

  • Duration from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

Weapons

  • Medium Range (yellow weapons)

    • Barrier Dynamo base shield gain from 38 to 45


Bug

  • fixed incorrect tooltips (stingray and a few others that didn't update correctly)

