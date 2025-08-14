Ships
Overall Ship Changes
base speed increased
large 56 to 59 knots
medium 59 to 61 knots
small 62 to 63 knots
max health gained per level increased
small 150 to 180
medium 170 to 190
large 190 to 200
Ship Upgrade
Reinforcement
flat health increase from ( 190, 420, 690, 1000, 1350, 1740, 2170, 26040, 3150 ) to ( 220, 550, 990, 1540, 2200, 2970, 3850, 4840, 5940 )
weapon resistance increased from ( 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%) per upgrade to ( 8%, 15.4%, 22.2%, 28.4%, 34%, 39%, 43.4%, 47.2%, 50.4% )
Small Class Ships
Sampan (starting ship)
Ability 1 - Wind in a Bottle
Duration from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds
Weapons
Medium Range (yellow weapons)
Barrier Dynamo base shield gain from 38 to 45
Bug
fixed incorrect tooltips (stingray and a few others that didn't update correctly)
Changed files in this update