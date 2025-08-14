Features:
Added the Plebs Demo version
Gameplay:
Slightly increased the size of some terrain models
Slightly reduced the size of unit health icons
Decreased keyboard pan speed
Tweaked some camera settings
UI:
Added a button on the main menu to WIshlist from the Demo
Added a button on the main menu to a feedback form from the Demo
Update the Survival UI to match the Skirmish player setup
Bug-fixes:
Resolved some cases where the direction of formations was calculated incorrectly
Fixed some Vehicles UI incorrectly showing an icon to unload units
Fixed changing the Agro mode of vehicles not working
Fixed an infrequent crash when group selecting Champion units
Changed files in this update