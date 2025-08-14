 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19603202 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added the Plebs Demo version

Gameplay:

  • Slightly increased the size of some terrain models

  • Slightly reduced the size of unit health icons

  • Decreased keyboard pan speed

  • Tweaked some camera settings

UI:

  • Added a button on the main menu to WIshlist from the Demo

  • Added a button on the main menu to a feedback form from the Demo

  • Update the Survival UI to match the Skirmish player setup

Bug-fixes:

  • Resolved some cases where the direction of formations was calculated incorrectly

  • Fixed some Vehicles UI incorrectly showing an icon to unload units

  • Fixed changing the Agro mode of vehicles not working

  • Fixed an infrequent crash when group selecting Champion units

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link