This is a rather large URP update + a lot of bug fixes and a few enhancements.



- Lighting switched to use URP (Universal Render Pipeline)

- Performance updates

- Added decision option when leaving dungeon

- Better dark room handling

- Teleport traps now correctly transport monsters

- Added snow and castle floors

- Added weather effects (rain, snow and fog)

- Added room responsive effects (fog recedes on enter)

- Added music for some floors

- Updated textures across the game

- Doors not correctly align to the room type they are found in

- All dark doors now appear instead of open spaces

- Doors no longer form in corners

- Added auto zoom for full map view

- Added direction of travel to map view

- Added weight burden to character panel

- Added weight to inventory card slider

- Monsters now no longer receive buffs like player

- Armor class now calculated correctly

- Added Maus to credits

- NPCs are now no longer hireable

- Hireling rates readjusted down to something manageable

- Floors occasionally appeared inverted, this has been fixed

- Fixed a floor crash issue

- Sword damage now shows correctly

- Scanlines have been improved and changed to use URP NTSC

- Fog in corridors has been increased

- Added on-screen movement controls (just click the screen to move or turn)

- Performance should be improved from the last build

- Bug fixes

