14 August 2025 Build 19603136 Edited 14 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a rather large URP update + a lot of bug fixes and a few enhancements.

- Lighting switched to use URP (Universal Render Pipeline)
- Performance updates
- Added decision option when leaving dungeon
- Better dark room handling
- Teleport traps now correctly transport monsters
- Added snow and castle floors
- Added weather effects (rain, snow and fog)
- Added room responsive effects (fog recedes on enter)
- Added music for some floors
- Updated textures across the game
- Doors not correctly align to the room type they are found in
- All dark doors now appear instead of open spaces
- Doors no longer form in corners
- Added auto zoom for full map view
- Added direction of travel to map view
- Added weight burden to character panel
- Added weight to inventory card slider
- Monsters now no longer receive buffs like player
- Armor class now calculated correctly
- Added Maus to credits
- NPCs are now no longer hireable
- Hireling rates readjusted down to something manageable
- Floors occasionally appeared inverted, this has been fixed
- Fixed a floor crash issue
- Sword damage now shows correctly
- Scanlines have been improved and changed to use URP NTSC
- Fog in corridors has been increased
- Added on-screen movement controls (just click the screen to move or turn)
- Performance should be improved from the last build
- Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015741
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015743
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015744
  • Loading history…
