This is a rather large URP update + a lot of bug fixes and a few enhancements.
- Lighting switched to use URP (Universal Render Pipeline)
- Performance updates
- Added decision option when leaving dungeon
- Better dark room handling
- Teleport traps now correctly transport monsters
- Added snow and castle floors
- Added weather effects (rain, snow and fog)
- Added room responsive effects (fog recedes on enter)
- Added music for some floors
- Updated textures across the game
- Doors not correctly align to the room type they are found in
- All dark doors now appear instead of open spaces
- Doors no longer form in corners
- Added auto zoom for full map view
- Added direction of travel to map view
- Added weight burden to character panel
- Added weight to inventory card slider
- Monsters now no longer receive buffs like player
- Armor class now calculated correctly
- Added Maus to credits
- NPCs are now no longer hireable
- Hireling rates readjusted down to something manageable
- Floors occasionally appeared inverted, this has been fixed
- Fixed a floor crash issue
- Sword damage now shows correctly
- Scanlines have been improved and changed to use URP NTSC
- Fog in corridors has been increased
- Added on-screen movement controls (just click the screen to move or turn)
- Performance should be improved from the last build
- Bug fixes
Update Notes for Aug 14, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015741
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015743
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3015744
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update