- Further fixes for some names not being replaced correctly in dialogue
- Fix for rare issue with master builder not having dialogue options
- Fix for turning down blizzard queue quest
- Properly renamed dog in all places
- Fix for pausing during timed responses
- Further typo fixes
- Fix for some dialogue lines when giving provisions being said by queen incorrectly
- Fix for a rare issue when calling prisoners from dungeon in a certain order
- Fix for starting sat bar breaking in specific situations, locking the player in the pause menu
- Fix for agents taking hidden wounds sometimes, making healing items appear to not work
Build 1.0.10818 Patch #27
Update notes via Steam Community
