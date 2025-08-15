 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19602999 Edited 15 August 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Further fixes for some names not being replaced correctly in dialogue
  • Fix for rare issue with master builder not having dialogue options
  • Fix for turning down blizzard queue quest
  • Properly renamed dog in all places
  • Fix for pausing during timed responses
  • Further typo fixes
  • Fix for some dialogue lines when giving provisions being said by queen incorrectly
  • Fix for a rare issue when calling prisoners from dungeon in a certain order
  • Fix for starting sat bar breaking in specific situations, locking the player in the pause menu
  • Fix for agents taking hidden wounds sometimes, making healing items appear to not work

