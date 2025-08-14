Tonight's Forecast: Rain-cient

[ MAPS ]

Ancient and Shoots

Added nighttime versions.

Refreshed all ancient materials to use latest CS2 shaders.

Added new blending options for ancient materials including wetness and moss.

Added "ancient_zoo.vmap" with all assets and blending examples for mapmakers.

[ ITEMS ]

Deluge Music Kit Box is now available for purchase in standard and StatTrak versions.

New Limited Time Item, the M4A1-S | Solitude, is now available in The Armory.

[ ANIMATION ]

Sawed-off shotgun deploy modified and fixed shell penetration on reload.

Improved deploy +quick inspect animations for all knives.

Improved deploy +quick inspect animations for the AK, Galil, AUG, PP-Bizon.

Improved deploy animations for the AWP, M4A4, M4A1-S.

Improved animations for legacy SSG08 models.

Removed the deploy inspect delay for most weapons.

Fixed XM1014 blocking crosshair during reload.

[ MISC ]

Rendering performance improvements across most maps.

Rendering resolution and aspect ratio can now be changed in fullscreen windowed mode.

fps_max can no longer be changed while connected to a server.

Fixed a case where certain weapons could be fired sooner after a re-deploy.

It's a brand new day (and night) in CS2's tropical maps. Ancient and Shoots have gotten visual upgrades, and now have nighttime versions. The nighttime version of Ancient is only available in Casual and Deathmatch.

Today we are releasing the Deluge Music Kit Box, featuring music kits from Adam Beyer, Ghost, HEALTH, James and the Cold Gun, Jonathan Young, Juelz, Killer Mike, PVRIS, Selective Response, and Tigercub.

We're also refreshing the Limited Time item in the Armory--the M4A1-S | Solitude is now available.

Ready to check out some night maps? Grab a cup of coffee and go go go!