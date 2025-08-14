🚧 Major Update: Forklift Driving Simulator VR 2.0 is here! 🚧



We’ve just released version 2.0, packed with important improvements:



✅ Dedicated tutorials for each vehicle

🎨 Enhanced graphics and performance optimizations

🌍 Improved translations

☁️ Cloud Save support — continue your progress on any device

🏆 Achievements — unlock rewards as you play

🛠️ Numerous bug fixes for a smoother experience



Thank you all for your support and feedback! The update is now live — happy driving! 🚜💨