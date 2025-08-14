🚧 Major Update: Forklift Driving Simulator VR 2.0 is here! 🚧
We’ve just released version 2.0, packed with important improvements:
✅ Dedicated tutorials for each vehicle
🎨 Enhanced graphics and performance optimizations
🌍 Improved translations
☁️ Cloud Save support — continue your progress on any device
🏆 Achievements — unlock rewards as you play
🛠️ Numerous bug fixes for a smoother experience
Thank you all for your support and feedback! The update is now live — happy driving! 🚜💨
Forklift Driving Simulator VR — August 2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
