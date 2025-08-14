 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602943 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:13:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🚧 Major Update: Forklift Driving Simulator VR 2.0 is here! 🚧

We’ve just released version 2.0, packed with important improvements:

✅ Dedicated tutorials for each vehicle
🎨 Enhanced graphics and performance optimizations
🌍 Improved translations
☁️ Cloud Save support — continue your progress on any device
🏆 Achievements — unlock rewards as you play
🛠️ Numerous bug fixes for a smoother experience

Thank you all for your support and feedback! The update is now live — happy driving! 🚜💨

