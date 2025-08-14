Hey Employees

Update notes

Steam Cloud support added – your save files will now be stored in the cloud and synced across devices. (On first launch after the update, your existing saves will be uploaded to the cloud. If any conflicts occur, choose the Cloud version to keep your latest progress.)



support added – your save files will now be stored in the cloud and synced across devices. (On first launch after the update, your existing saves will be uploaded to the cloud. If any conflicts occur, choose the Cloud version to keep your latest progress.) Steam Achievements are now live – complete challenges and show off your milestones.



The game now continues running in the background. Time, tasks, and progress won’t pause when the window is unfocused



Minor improvements and optimizations for a smoother experience.



Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam pageHave Fun!