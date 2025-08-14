We deeply apologize for the previous version's shortcomings. Due to our own limitations and misguided design approach, the game suffered from significant experience issues. We're truly sorry for letting you down.
After carefully reviewing player feedback (including critical reviews), we've worked tirelessly to deliver this optimization patch with the following key improvements:
Complete Ending Restructure
Reworked the originally abrupt and pretentious narrative conclusion
Added an entirely new supplementary finale chapter
Incorporated additional level in earlier sections
To every player who supported us despite the flaws - thank you for staying with us. Your feedback made this redemption possible."
Critical Fixes & Ending Overhaul
Update notes via Steam Community
