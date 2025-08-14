We deeply apologize for the previous version's shortcomings. Due to our own limitations and misguided design approach, the game suffered from significant experience issues. We're truly sorry for letting you down.



After carefully reviewing player feedback (including critical reviews), we've worked tirelessly to deliver this optimization patch with the following key improvements:



Complete Ending Restructure



Reworked the originally abrupt and pretentious narrative conclusion





Added an entirely new supplementary finale chapter





Incorporated additional level in earlier sections



To every player who supported us despite the flaws - thank you for staying with us. Your feedback made this redemption possible."