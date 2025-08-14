 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19602833 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We deeply apologize for the previous version's shortcomings. Due to our own limitations and misguided design approach, the game suffered from significant experience issues. We're truly sorry for letting you down.

After carefully reviewing player feedback (including critical reviews), we've worked tirelessly to deliver this optimization patch with the following key improvements:

Complete Ending Restructure

Reworked the originally abrupt and pretentious narrative conclusion


Added an entirely new supplementary finale chapter


Incorporated additional level in earlier sections

To every player who supported us despite the flaws - thank you for staying with us. Your feedback made this redemption possible."

Changed files in this update

Depot 3218901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link