V1.08 Patch Notes:
Changes / Additions:
Added unlock conditions for the glove skins and pistol skins.
Added a familiar decoration in the back of the train.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changes / Additions:
Added unlock conditions for the glove skins and pistol skins.
Added a familiar decoration in the back of the train.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update