14 August 2025 Build 19602832 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.08 Patch Notes:

Changes / Additions:

  • Added unlock conditions for the glove skins and pistol skins.

  • Added a familiar decoration in the back of the train.

