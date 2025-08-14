 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602750 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 4 new main rooms
  • Added 1 new side room
  • Added 2 new perks
  • Added a hotkey to open a map of the current floor if you own one (default: M/D-pad down)
  • Added support for Steam rich presence
  • Added new swinging animations for melee weapons
  • Fixed enemies spawning in unintended locations
  • Fixed being able to hit the same enemy multiple times in one swing by quickly waggling the mouse
  • Fixed cursed items being able to spawn with 5 perks
  • When opening a map from within a chest, fixed closing the map not re-focusing the chest UI when using controller
  • Fixed items from the Statue of Omens getting deleted from your inventory when switching floors
  • Fixed being able to duplicate stackable items using the Statue of Omens

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247694
  • Loading history…
