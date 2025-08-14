- Added 4 new main rooms
- Added 1 new side room
- Added 2 new perks
- Added a hotkey to open a map of the current floor if you own one (default: M/D-pad down)
- Added support for Steam rich presence
- Added new swinging animations for melee weapons
- Fixed enemies spawning in unintended locations
- Fixed being able to hit the same enemy multiple times in one swing by quickly waggling the mouse
- Fixed cursed items being able to spawn with 5 perks
- When opening a map from within a chest, fixed closing the map not re-focusing the chest UI when using controller
- Fixed items from the Statue of Omens getting deleted from your inventory when switching floors
- Fixed being able to duplicate stackable items using the Statue of Omens
Update 8/14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update