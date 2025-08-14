Some players reported that QTE battles against late-game bosses felt unfair. At first, I thought it was just my own terrible reaction time, but…

I dug into it, investigated the issue, and found a problem with input detection when the runes in QTEs were moving too fast.

Now all battles - especially the hardest ones - should feel much fairer.



From now on, every mistake you make during a shamanic ritual is your honest mistake!