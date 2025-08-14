Some players reported that QTE battles against late-game bosses felt unfair. At first, I thought it was just my own terrible reaction time, but…
I dug into it, investigated the issue, and found a problem with input detection when the runes in QTEs were moving too fast.
Now all battles - especially the hardest ones - should feel much fairer.
From now on, every mistake you make during a shamanic ritual is your honest mistake!
Fixed QTE issues at very high speeds
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2433862
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update