 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19602701 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some players reported that QTE battles against late-game bosses felt unfair. At first, I thought it was just my own terrible reaction time, but…
I dug into it, investigated the issue, and found a problem with input detection when the runes in QTEs were moving too fast.
Now all battles - especially the hardest ones - should feel much fairer.

From now on, every mistake you make during a shamanic ritual is your honest mistake!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2433862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link