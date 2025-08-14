 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19602641 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue causing an infinite loop of scratching when using certain racks
  • Fixed Sextant rack and Bottom of the Barrel pocket scoring all balls 3 times
  • Further tweaked the trajectory preview to be more accurate

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3005623
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link