 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19602607 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There are several bugs in this game that prevent progress, but we have made emergency fixes for those that were easily detected.

If you started with a build ID number smaller than 19602607, please restart from the beginning just to be safe.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3352421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3352425
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3352426
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link