There are several bugs in this game that prevent progress, but we have made emergency fixes for those that were easily detected.
If you started with a build ID number smaller than 19602607, please restart from the beginning just to be safe.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.
About fatal bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3352421
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3352425
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3352426
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update