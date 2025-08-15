Zeroes, check out our patch notes for today's update. Here's everything you can expect:
UI / Lobby
Updated teammate markers for better clarity.
Added UI settings for:
Distortion
Scale
Opacity
Crosshairs colour and saturation
Downscaled the entire HUD for a cleaner visual experience.
Reduced hover distance for item tooltips.
Reduced overall HUD curvature to declutter the screen center.
Fixed incorrect post-match damage display.
Fixed the behavior of the "Stay in Squad" and "Mute" buttons.
Fixed minimap display issues related to Unique Missions and the Recon Drone.
Fixed tooltip and inventory descriptions for backpacks.
Fixed incorrect display of player loadouts.
Fixed an issue where already-decoded HEX items appeared in the inventory during subsequent game sessions and couldn’t be decoded.
Fixed an issue where weapons became invisible after closing the loadout settings menu.
“View All Offers” button for profile pictures and backgrounds now correctly opens the full list.
Friends’ profile customizations are now visible in the squad invitation pop-up screen.
Leaderboard category icons now adapt properly to different screen resolutions.
Performance & Stability
Optimized bullet trail FX for better visual and system performance.
Polished finisher animations for smoother visual transitions.
Fixed an issue where the second consecutive use of the jetpack had no sound effects.
Detaching a limb now generates an appropriate sound effect.
Fixed an issue where auto-pickup would not function unless the player was directly looking at the item.
Weapons
Sights
Fixed discrepancies in zoom behavior across Long-Range (LR) and Medium-Range (MR) sights used by LMGs, Marksman Rifles, and Snipers. These issues caused reduced accuracy while airborne in First Person.
Weapon Balance
Assault Rifles
M4 Commodore
Slight increase in recoil randomness per shot.
Horizontal recoil increased by 4%.
Vertical recoil increased by 5%.
M4 Controller
Slightly increased horizontal recoil after the recent attachment rework.
Light Machine Guns
Boomslang
Base damage reduced to 60 (was 68).
Headshot multiplier decreased to 2.25x (was 2.5x).
Rate of fire (RPM) increased to 425 (was 400).
Boomslang Player Zero
RPM reduced slightly due to Base Weapon adjustments
Damage increased slightly due to Base Weapon adjustments
Cyberlimbs
Roadrunner Legs
Super Sprint Duration now varies by rarity to improve balance and progression:
Common: 7 seconds
Uncommon: 8 seconds
Rare: 9 seconds
Epic: 10 seconds
Recon Drone Arm
Fixed an issue where the Recon Drone Arm would stop functioning after the player was hit by an enemy’s Defiler.
Quick Order Drone
Fixed a bug where cyberlimbs became unusable after picking up an identical loadout.
Gameplay and HUD
Players with no remaining teammates or self-revive items, but equipped with a redeployment backpack, will now die immediately instead of entering a knockdown state.
Implemented smooth transition into climbing after a slide.
Missions – Bounty Hunter: Fixed an issue where the mission would fail if the main target was eliminated by another team.
Fixed an issue where players couldn't progress any challenges in Loadout Ladder.
See you on Teardrop!
Changed files in this update