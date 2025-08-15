Zeroes, check out our patch notes for today's update. Here's everything you can expect:

Updated teammate markers for better clarity.

Downscaled the entire HUD for a cleaner visual experience.

Reduced hover distance for item tooltips.

Reduced overall HUD curvature to declutter the screen center.

Fixed incorrect post-match damage display.

Fixed the behavior of the "Stay in Squad" and "Mute" buttons.

Fixed minimap display issues related to Unique Missions and the Recon Drone.

Fixed tooltip and inventory descriptions for backpacks.

Fixed incorrect display of player loadouts.

Fixed an issue where already-decoded HEX items appeared in the inventory during subsequent game sessions and couldn’t be decoded.

Fixed an issue where weapons became invisible after closing the loadout settings menu.

“View All Offers” button for profile pictures and backgrounds now correctly opens the full list.

Friends’ profile customizations are now visible in the squad invitation pop-up screen.