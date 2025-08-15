 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19602555 Edited 15 August 2025 – 19:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Zeroes, check out our patch notes for today's update. Here's everything you can expect:

UI / Lobby

  • Updated teammate markers for better clarity.

  • Added UI settings for:

    Distortion

    Scale

    Opacity

    Crosshairs colour and saturation

  • Downscaled the entire HUD for a cleaner visual experience.

  • Reduced hover distance for item tooltips.

  • Reduced overall HUD curvature to declutter the screen center.

  • Fixed incorrect post-match damage display.

  • Fixed the behavior of the "Stay in Squad" and "Mute" buttons.

  • Fixed minimap display issues related to Unique Missions and the Recon Drone.

  • Fixed tooltip and inventory descriptions for backpacks.

  • Fixed incorrect display of player loadouts.

  • Fixed an issue where already-decoded HEX items appeared in the inventory during subsequent game sessions and couldn’t be decoded.

  • Fixed an issue where weapons became invisible after closing the loadout settings menu.

  • “View All Offers” button for profile pictures and backgrounds now correctly opens the full list.

  • Friends’ profile customizations are now visible in the squad invitation pop-up screen.

  • Leaderboard category icons now adapt properly to different screen resolutions.

Performance & Stability

  • Optimized bullet trail FX for better visual and system performance.

  • Polished finisher animations for smoother visual transitions.

  • Fixed an issue where the second consecutive use of the jetpack had no sound effects.

  • Detaching a limb now generates an appropriate sound effect.

  • Fixed an issue where auto-pickup would not function unless the player was directly looking at the item.

Weapons

Sights

  • Fixed discrepancies in zoom behavior across Long-Range (LR) and Medium-Range (MR) sights used by LMGs, Marksman Rifles, and Snipers. These issues caused reduced accuracy while airborne in First Person.

Weapon Balance

Assault Rifles

M4 Commodore

  • Slight increase in recoil randomness per shot.

  • Horizontal recoil increased by 4%.

  • Vertical recoil increased by 5%.

M4 Controller

  • Slightly increased horizontal recoil after the recent attachment rework.

Light Machine Guns

Boomslang

  • Base damage reduced to 60 (was 68).

  • Headshot multiplier decreased to 2.25x (was 2.5x).

  • Rate of fire (RPM) increased to 425 (was 400).

Boomslang Player Zero

  • RPM reduced slightly due to Base Weapon adjustments

  • Damage increased slightly due to Base Weapon adjustments

Cyberlimbs

Roadrunner Legs

Super Sprint Duration now varies by rarity to improve balance and progression:

  • Common: 7 seconds

  • Uncommon: 8 seconds

  • Rare: 9 seconds

  • Epic: 10 seconds

Recon Drone Arm

  • Fixed an issue where the Recon Drone Arm would stop functioning after the player was hit by an enemy’s Defiler.

Quick Order Drone

  • Fixed a bug where cyberlimbs became unusable after picking up an identical loadout.

Gameplay and HUD

  • Players with no remaining teammates or self-revive items, but equipped with a redeployment backpack, will now die immediately instead of entering a knockdown state.

  • Implemented smooth transition into climbing after a slide.

  • Missions – Bounty Hunter: Fixed an issue where the mission would fail if the main target was eliminated by another team.

  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't progress any challenges in Loadout Ladder.

See you on Teardrop!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3659281
  • Loading history…
