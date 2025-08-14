GUNMAN DRIFT GOES FREE TO PLAY

Big news this month — Gunman Drift is now free to play!

Whether you’re a long-time outlaw or a curious newcomer, there’s never been a better time to hop in, set-up, and see how long you can last.

I've also packed in a bunch of updates: new weapons, new enemies to fight, fresh roguelike twists, and plenty of quality-of-life tweaks.

NEW WEAPON CRATES

A mysterious new supply drop has started showing up across the wasteland — the Weapon Skin Crate.

These crates are packed with randomized universal weapon skins. You’ll never know exactly what you’re getting until you pry one open, but the gamble might just be worth it.

Weapon Crates have a chance of dropping when you level up or destroy waves of enemies. You can also buy them in the shop, and trade them on the Steam marketplace!

That's right, you can trade, buy, and sell all your Weapon Crates, isn't that kind of epic?

AI ROBOT ENEMIES

C.O.R.P released new AI combat robots which now come at you in waves, as they get tougher, the XP you gain also becomes juicier. So strap in and get ready for the onslaught!

ROGUELIKE MODE

Roguelike card upgrades have been added to the game, allowing each run to be unique as you call the shots when it comes to upgrading your loadout.

Upgrades vary in effectiveness, ranging from basic all the way to legendary. Gain cards by destroying waves and completing laps. Just how OP can you get? -- Share your highest stats with the community!

AND MORE...

Performance optimizations for smoother firefights

New and improved UI elements

Other Steam Integrations

Leader boards bug fixes

The wasteland’s never been wilder — and now it’s open to everyone.

I'm excited to see what chaos unfolds when the whole world can jump in.

Also, I wonder who will become the Ultimate Gunman? There is a leader board afterall.....