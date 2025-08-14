This update focuses on polishing gameplay with some bug fixes, UI improvements, and a few balance tweaks. There’s also a new Light-element spell to help deal with swarms of enemies.

New & Updated Content

Cleansing Wave (Light) – New low-cost AoE spell for quickly clearing out groups of weaker enemies.

Holy Hand Grenade – Increased damage and area-of-effect radius.

Core Health Boost – All Cores now start with 512 HP (up from 256).

Sunbeam Tower – Slightly reduced attack range from 15 to 14.

UI & Quality of Life

Updated Spell Archive (new spell reward) UI for clarity.

Emergency repair charges are now shown directly in the HUD.

Improved placement confirmation pointer for spells.

Better visual feedback for click-to-move commands.

Adjusted font sizes and padding in tutorial panels for easier reading.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed a bug causing too many enemies to spawn in later waves.

Walls now correctly clear obstructions when placed.

Fixed HP bar not initializing properly in the tutorial.

Virtual cursor will no longer update while hidden.

Smoothed ghost placement movement for towers, spells, and Cores.

Optimized enemy attack code for better performance in large battles.

Thanks for all the feedback! Let me know what you think of the changes, and if you spot any other bugs or have ideas for balance and tuning.