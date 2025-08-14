 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602399 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Cafe owners!

This small hotfix is for any of you that are experiencing issues with the Drinks Machine.
It should now work as expected and allow you to make the drink you need.

Thank you so much for playing and enjoying our game. <3

Much love from us 2 Nerdy Nerds,
Bernardo & Selene

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2658691
  • Loading history…
