Hello Cafe owners!
This small hotfix is for any of you that are experiencing issues with the Drinks Machine.
It should now work as expected and allow you to make the drink you need.
Thank you so much for playing and enjoying our game. <3
Much love from us 2 Nerdy Nerds,
Bernardo & Selene
Drinks Machine Hotfix 1.3.4
Windows Depot 2658691
