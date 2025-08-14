 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602361 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • 📸 Free Camera - Hold RMB or press the camera button, pick the perfect angle, release, and play the way you like.

  • 🔍 Zoom In & Out - The mouse wheel now lets you get closer for details or zoom out for the full view.

  • 💥 Particles when destroying a tile - Every cleared tile now comes with a satisfying visual effect.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • 🐞 Fixed the score animation bug in Infinity Mode after loading a session.

  • 💾 Infinity Mode saves - Now your session will be saved if you have more than 0 points.

  • ❌ Added a close (X) button in the session selection window.

  • 💡 Added an in-game camera control hint.

  • 🙈 Press G to hide the UI - perfect for clean screenshots.

