New Features:
📸 Free Camera - Hold RMB or press the camera button, pick the perfect angle, release, and play the way you like.
🔍 Zoom In & Out - The mouse wheel now lets you get closer for details or zoom out for the full view.
💥 Particles when destroying a tile - Every cleared tile now comes with a satisfying visual effect.
Fixes & Improvements:
🐞 Fixed the score animation bug in Infinity Mode after loading a session.
💾 Infinity Mode saves - Now your session will be saved if you have more than 0 points.
❌ Added a close (X) button in the session selection window.
💡 Added an in-game camera control hint.
🙈 Press G to hide the UI - perfect for clean screenshots.
Changed files in this update