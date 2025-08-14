 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602355 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You’re amazing! Thank you for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!

We’ve just released a brand-new patch packed with fresh updates. Want to be the first to know all about it? Join our Discord!

Changes applied:

  • Interface is now easier to read, especially on small or low-resolution screens.,

  • Controller vibration adjusted for a better experience.,

  • Fixed a rare bug where the dialogue that unlocks a biome tutorial wouldn’t play.,

  • Fixed a rare bug where the mission to unlock all houses wasn’t counted correctly.,

  • NPC horses no longer appear in the wrong location.

