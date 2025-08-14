You’re amazing! Thank you for playing Gaucho and the Grassland!
We’ve just released a brand-new patch packed with fresh updates. Want to be the first to know all about it? Join our Discord!
Changes applied:
Interface is now easier to read, especially on small or low-resolution screens.,
Controller vibration adjusted for a better experience.,
Fixed a rare bug where the dialogue that unlocks a biome tutorial wouldn’t play.,
Fixed a rare bug where the mission to unlock all houses wasn’t counted correctly.,
NPC horses no longer appear in the wrong location.
Changed files in this update