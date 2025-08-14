Thank you everyone for buying and supporting the game. It was really amazing to see people earning achievements and enjoying themselves. so thank you so much!
A couple of minor bugs were fixed thanks to feedback from reviews and messages. If you encounter any more please do let me know!
Known issue
The void attack does not stop when game is paused, allowing you to essentially "skip" it. however due to how much time this takes to execute, for an attack that doesnt hurt you, that will also probably spawn again soon anyway. I think it really isn't a priority, if people wanna cheese they can cheese!
Minor Update Post Launch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update