14 August 2025 Build 19602298 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you everyone for buying and supporting the game. It was really amazing to see people earning achievements and enjoying themselves. so thank you so much!

A couple of minor bugs were fixed thanks to feedback from reviews and messages. If you encounter any more please do let me know!

Known issue
The void attack does not stop when game is paused, allowing you to essentially "skip" it. however due to how much time this takes to execute, for an attack that doesnt hurt you, that will also probably spawn again soon anyway. I think it really isn't a priority, if people wanna cheese they can cheese!

Changed files in this update

