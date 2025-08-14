UP TO JUMP no longer triggers Orbital Mirror if you have it activated, and now 100% can't activate Meteoric Spin, even though it shouldn't be possible to begin with.

Indra no longer softlocks the player in Boss Rush if they died to her second phase before beating her. This glitch occurred in direct response to the fix I made for her fight in this mode during the last patch.

Fixed softlocks in Hexane Act 4 involving the bomb room before getting invincibility, and a bomb room involving hitting a switch through a door.

Spidrone no longer floats offscreen if spawned in the training room.

Slowed down rising lava near the end of Hexane Act 3.

Increased time it takes for doors to close in two-button room in Central District Act 4.

Removed a fringe-case softlock in Central District Act 3 when falling before the Hazard Eye segment.

Fixed issue/made it formally possible to kill Hazard Eye in Central District Act 3 with Resonance Breaker.

Removed red borders from gimmick icons for the board and jet. They were intentionally there but they still looked kind of placeholder.

Replaced solar shield in Hexane Act 1 with a normal one since it's no longer relevant there.

Spaced out gears slightly in Origin Seed's final timestop segment.

Fixed textual inconsistencies for "Boss BG Distortion" option, as well as "Clear Nitra/Tritium District Act 4" achievements.

In fringe cases, charging Resonance Breaker will not allow you to run out of Nodes until the move is performed.