14 August 2025 Build 19602286 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • UP TO JUMP no longer triggers Orbital Mirror if you have it activated, and now 100% can't activate Meteoric Spin, even though it shouldn't be possible to begin with.

  • Indra no longer softlocks the player in Boss Rush if they died to her second phase before beating her. This glitch occurred in direct response to the fix I made for her fight in this mode during the last patch.

  • Fixed softlocks in Hexane Act 4 involving the bomb room before getting invincibility, and a bomb room involving hitting a switch through a door.

  • Spidrone no longer floats offscreen if spawned in the training room.

  • Slowed down rising lava near the end of Hexane Act 3.

  • Increased time it takes for doors to close in two-button room in Central District Act 4.

  • Removed a fringe-case softlock in Central District Act 3 when falling before the Hazard Eye segment.

  • Fixed issue/made it formally possible to kill Hazard Eye in Central District Act 3 with Resonance Breaker.

  • Removed red borders from gimmick icons for the board and jet. They were intentionally there but they still looked kind of placeholder.

  • Replaced solar shield in Hexane Act 1 with a normal one since it's no longer relevant there.

  • Spaced out gears slightly in Origin Seed's final timestop segment.

  • Fixed textual inconsistencies for "Boss BG Distortion" option, as well as "Clear Nitra/Tritium District Act 4" achievements.

  • In fringe cases, charging Resonance Breaker will not allow you to run out of Nodes until the move is performed.

  • The miniboss in NItra Act 1 should remain clamped to the arena boundaries, to prevent any rare cases of it flying out.

Changed files in this update

