14 August 2025 Build 19602122 Edited 14 August 2025 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Optimized the highlight system networking communication.
  • Fixed Blight AI showing line trace debug when jumping.
  • Fixed prism not being deleted when the laser puzzle was solved.
  • Fixed UI sound stopping when adding an AI monster.
  • Fixed the mouse cursor showing at the start of a loading screen.
  • Fixed survivor camera getting stuck when rotating a prism, and another survivor picks it up.
  • Fixed the debug screen opening for players.
  • Fixed the friend request button being clickable for players who are already friends.
  • Fixed debug text appearing when a player changes or loads the volume of another player.
  • Fixed survivor interrupting other survivors when interacting with a rotator.
  • Fixed client displaying the name of a pointed object indefinitely.
  • Fixed AI UI card information.
  • Fixed version number.
  • Possible fix for prism dropping.
  • Possible fix for mouse disappearing when clicking the lobby background.
  • Possible fix for some banners not loading correctly.

