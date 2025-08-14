- Optimized the highlight system networking communication.
- Fixed Blight AI showing line trace debug when jumping.
- Fixed prism not being deleted when the laser puzzle was solved.
- Fixed UI sound stopping when adding an AI monster.
- Fixed the mouse cursor showing at the start of a loading screen.
- Fixed survivor camera getting stuck when rotating a prism, and another survivor picks it up.
- Fixed the debug screen opening for players.
- Fixed the friend request button being clickable for players who are already friends.
- Fixed debug text appearing when a player changes or loads the volume of another player.
- Fixed survivor interrupting other survivors when interacting with a rotator.
- Fixed client displaying the name of a pointed object indefinitely.
- Fixed AI UI card information.
- Fixed version number.
- Possible fix for prism dropping.
- Possible fix for mouse disappearing when clicking the lobby background.
- Possible fix for some banners not loading correctly.
Damned 2 Hotfix 11
Update notes via Steam Community
