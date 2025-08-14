 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition The Bazaar PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19602114 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This week's update adds passenger information displays and fixes a nasty bug where AI drivers just abandoned their trains shortly after entering.

Full Changelog

New

  • Added dotmatrix displays to the interior of trains. They display important information for passengers, like the line name, the destination, the next stop or on which side the doors are going to open

  • The dotmatrix displays at the front and back of the train now work and display line name and destination

  • You can also set custom text for the passenger and the front dotmatrix in the train menu (default: C)

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where trains could get stuck and never depart because the AI drivers were lazy and abandoned their trains mere seconds after their shift began. (they have now been fired)

  • Fixed an issue where trains that a player set to "Drive without timetable" would still be eligible to receive a new timetable as soon as the player exited the driver seat.

  • Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3239771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link