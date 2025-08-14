This week's update adds passenger information displays and fixes a nasty bug where AI drivers just abandoned their trains shortly after entering.
Full Changelog
New
Added dotmatrix displays to the interior of trains. They display important information for passengers, like the line name, the destination, the next stop or on which side the doors are going to open
The dotmatrix displays at the front and back of the train now work and display line name and destination
You can also set custom text for the passenger and the front dotmatrix in the train menu (default: C)
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where trains could get stuck and never depart because the AI drivers were lazy and abandoned their trains mere seconds after their shift began. (they have now been fired)
Fixed an issue where trains that a player set to "Drive without timetable" would still be eligible to receive a new timetable as soon as the player exited the driver seat.
Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements
Changed files in this update