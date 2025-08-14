 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602107 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.

Current top priority issues:

  • FPS and Level Optimization

  • Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

  • Server Issues

  • Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

We are aware of issues with Epic Games Store servers. An update has been shipped out and will be implemented as soon as possible on the Epic Games Store.


Patch notes v360.12

Dinos/Tames Fixes:

  • Fixed Parasaur not being able to equip augments

  • Increased stats of Malleocephalus, Seahorse, Takifugu, and Tiktaalik

  • Fixed Riftcrawlers being able to mate

  • Increased Abyssal dino swim speed

Boss Updates:

  • Multiple fixes and adjustments to the Pygocentrus boss fight

  • Fixed instantly getting killed when teleporting into the Vulcanithys Arena

Rift Fixes and Improvements:

  • Updated Rift spawned dino’s names to make them more identifiable

  • Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players and tamed dinos XP on successful completion 

  • Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players Element and items on successful completion 

  • Improved loot quality in Rift Supply Crates

  • Reduced the time between dino spawns in the Greater Rift 

  • Reduced the amount of dinos spawned in the Greater Rift 

Other Improvements:

  • Fixed Dipping Nets consuming more than one net ammo per fish caught

  • FPS / Level Optimization


This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. 

This update will be pushed starting:

10:00 PM UTC
6:00 AM CST
3:00 PM PST
6:00 PM EST

As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.

