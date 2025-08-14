Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.
Current top priority issues:
FPS and Level Optimization
Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit
Server Issues
Core Functionality
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
We are aware of issues with Epic Games Store servers. An update has been shipped out and will be implemented as soon as possible on the Epic Games Store.
Patch notes v360.12
Dinos/Tames Fixes:
Fixed Parasaur not being able to equip augments
Increased stats of Malleocephalus, Seahorse, Takifugu, and Tiktaalik
Fixed Riftcrawlers being able to mate
Increased Abyssal dino swim speed
Boss Updates:
Multiple fixes and adjustments to the Pygocentrus boss fight
Fixed instantly getting killed when teleporting into the Vulcanithys Arena
Rift Fixes and Improvements:
Updated Rift spawned dino’s names to make them more identifiable
Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players and tamed dinos XP on successful completion
Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players Element and items on successful completion
Improved loot quality in Rift Supply Crates
Reduced the time between dino spawns in the Greater Rift
Reduced the amount of dinos spawned in the Greater Rift
Other Improvements:
Fixed Dipping Nets consuming more than one net ammo per fish caught
FPS / Level Optimization
Changed files in this update