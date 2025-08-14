Improvements:
- Added a "Show Blood" setting, so people can turn it off if they wish.
- Nerfed Armored enemy by decreasing health and making hit area larger.
- Added particles to hand thruster.
- Switches around enemy types in Section 1 & 2 for better introduction.
- Added (untested) support for Vive & Windows MR controllers.
Update 0.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
