14 August 2025 Build 19602080
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
- Added a "Show Blood" setting, so people can turn it off if they wish.
- Nerfed Armored enemy by decreasing health and making hit area larger.
- Added particles to hand thruster.
- Switches around enemy types in Section 1 & 2 for better introduction.
- Added (untested) support for Vive & Windows MR controllers.

