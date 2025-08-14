Update highlights:
Weapons selectable in the Shooting Range: You can now finally choose your favorite weapons directly in the Shooting Range.
First voiceline implementations: A menu is now available, but active voicelines will be added in upcoming updates.
“EAGLE Warehouse” map improvements: Various bugs have been fixed to make gameplay smoother.
Note about the Shooting Range: Currently, the Shooting Range runs through the Free-For-All game mode. After 10 minutes, the session ends, and you have to restart if you want to continue. A dedicated game mode for the Shooting Range will be added soon, but for general practice and testing it works fine already.
We hope this update enhances the overall quality of the game and makes it even more fun. Stay tuned for future updates with exciting new features!
Enjoy playing!
Changed files in this update