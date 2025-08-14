Weapons selectable in the Shooting Range: You can now finally choose your favorite weapons directly in the Shooting Range.

First voiceline implementations: A menu is now available, but active voicelines will be added in upcoming updates.

Note about the Shooting Range: Currently, the Shooting Range runs through the Free-For-All game mode. After 10 minutes, the session ends, and you have to restart if you want to continue. A dedicated game mode for the Shooting Range will be added soon, but for general practice and testing it works fine already.