🎉Big update! 🎉

Hitmen Party now supports 8 players! In this patch, we also worked on improving the different mode explanations, and balancing the rules especially in Hunt, Dress-up, and Kill Them All. We also introduced two new game modes: Crown 👑 and Paint Them All 🎨. In the former, you'll have to wear the crown for longer than the other players; in the latter, your team must paint the whole map with your color.

Here is a non-exhaustive changelog:

You can now start a game with up to 8 players!



New game modes: Crown👑, and Paint Them All🎨.



Balancing: in Dress up, target clothes are now harder to find - there are way less than before!



Balancing: in Dress up, players cannot start with a target cloth item (no unfair and random advantage now!)



Balancing: in Hunt, the hunted is now harder to find - there are more doppelgangers on the map, and way more complex clothing on all pedestrians, making it visually harder for hunters.



Balancing: in Hunt, rounds are shorter to make it easier for the hunted to win.



Improvement: ties are now handled properly at the end of rounds and games.



Improvement: you can now choose the next game mode at the end of the current one. No need to go back to the main menu!



Improvement: the replay screen now gives more information in Dress up mode.





These new changes also come alongside several bug fixes, either on the UI, on spawning positions, or multiple kills with one attack.



Enjoy!