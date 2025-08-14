Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Tsar Platinum, Siberian Sweater, Heavy Metal, and Bigger Mann on Campus



Updated the Tsar Platinum to fix some clipping issues when using the 'No Bullets' style



Updated/Added some tournament medals



Updated pl_citadel Further adjustments to payload collision

Adjusted cover near first checkpoint gate

Made drawbridge less prone to crushing players while opening

Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities

Fixed an exploit that allowed buildings to be placed under terrain

Fixed an exploit that allowed BLU players to enter RED spawn

Improved navmesh (community fix from Koi)

Visual fixes and adjustments

Clipping adjustments



Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy Enabled radial fog

Repositioned weather particles

Adjusted holiday events

Fixed displacement seams

Fixed footstep sounds on clipping brushes



Updated pl_aquarius Fixed underwater speed boost conflicting with several item effects

Fixed some cases where players could get stuck in payload lifts

Fixed case where Megalodon could eat the payload without final being capped (Thanks Chaos!)

Adjusted layout of catwalk area over A to improve flow and navigation

Full ammo on B reduced to medium

Slightly raised rubber catwalk over C lift

Blocked dead end cubby near point C

D shortcut platform given short barrier and easier pipe jump





