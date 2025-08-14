 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602029 Edited 14 August 2025 – 21:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Tsar Platinum, Siberian Sweater, Heavy Metal, and Bigger Mann on Campus
  • Updated the Tsar Platinum to fix some clipping issues when using the 'No Bullets' style
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated pl_citadel
    • Further adjustments to payload collision
    • Adjusted cover near first checkpoint gate
    • Made drawbridge less prone to crushing players while opening
    • Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities
    • Fixed an exploit that allowed buildings to be placed under terrain
    • Fixed an exploit that allowed BLU players to enter RED spawn
    • Improved navmesh (community fix from Koi)
    • Visual fixes and adjustments
    • Clipping adjustments

  • Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
    • Enabled radial fog
    • Repositioned weather particles
    • Adjusted holiday events
    • Fixed displacement seams
    • Fixed footstep sounds on clipping brushes

  • Updated pl_aquarius
    • Fixed underwater speed boost conflicting with several item effects
    • Fixed some cases where players could get stuck in payload lifts
    • Fixed case where Megalodon could eat the payload without final being capped (Thanks Chaos!)
    • Adjusted layout of catwalk area over A to improve flow and navigation
    • Full ammo on B reduced to medium
    • Slightly raised rubber catwalk over C lift
    • Blocked dead end cubby near point C
    • D shortcut platform given short barrier and easier pipe jump

