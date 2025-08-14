- Added 'No Bullets' styles for the Tsar Platinum, Siberian Sweater, Heavy Metal, and Bigger Mann on Campus
- Updated the Tsar Platinum to fix some clipping issues when using the 'No Bullets' style
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated pl_citadel
- Further adjustments to payload collision
- Adjusted cover near first checkpoint gate
- Made drawbridge less prone to crushing players while opening
- Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities
- Fixed an exploit that allowed buildings to be placed under terrain
- Fixed an exploit that allowed BLU players to enter RED spawn
- Improved navmesh (community fix from Koi)
- Visual fixes and adjustments
- Clipping adjustments
- Further adjustments to payload collision
- Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy
- Enabled radial fog
- Repositioned weather particles
- Adjusted holiday events
- Fixed displacement seams
- Fixed footstep sounds on clipping brushes
- Enabled radial fog
- Updated pl_aquarius
- Fixed underwater speed boost conflicting with several item effects
- Fixed some cases where players could get stuck in payload lifts
- Fixed case where Megalodon could eat the payload without final being capped (Thanks Chaos!)
- Adjusted layout of catwalk area over A to improve flow and navigation
- Full ammo on B reduced to medium
- Slightly raised rubber catwalk over C lift
- Blocked dead end cubby near point C
- D shortcut platform given short barrier and easier pipe jump
- Fixed underwater speed boost conflicting with several item effects
