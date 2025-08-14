 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19602027 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature

Removable Hosts

In the Change Hosts menu, you can now remove Hosts from your party without replacing them. This lets you venture into the Four Worlds or the Forest with fewer than five Hosts. This feature comes in handy for suicide runs, testing unfamiliar areas, or adding an extra layer of challenge.





Bug Fixes

- Improved AI tracking with additional safeguards to prevent crashes

- Added extra validation checks before running certain scripts

Changed files in this update

