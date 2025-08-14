New Feature
Removable Hosts
In the Change Hosts menu, you can now remove Hosts from your party without replacing them. This lets you venture into the Four Worlds or the Forest with fewer than five Hosts. This feature comes in handy for suicide runs, testing unfamiliar areas, or adding an extra layer of challenge.
Bug Fixes
- Improved AI tracking with additional safeguards to prevent crashes
- Added extra validation checks before running certain scripts
1.0.1 -- Bug Fixes & Removeable Hosts
