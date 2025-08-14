1. Fixed the issue where the base was not damaged by splashes. (Even completely immune to self-detonation balls)

2. Fixed the issue of manual operation to empty the second picture of the meat pigeon.

3. Fixed the issue where the start button was not red when there were no two advanced support stations in Roguelike mode.

4. Fixed the issue where torpedoes could not attack.

5. Fixed the issue where there was a probability that no enemies would appear on a certain day in the level mode.

6. The random map in survival mode has been removed and replaced with a fixed map.

The time interval for data statistics at the end has been changed from 1 second to 10 seconds.

8. When a building cannot be constructed due to insufficient resources but an attempt is made, a prompt will be displayed asking why the operation cannot be performed. Similar prompts should also be given in other situations.

9. Fixed the issue of excessive "Void Blood-sucking" in the shared blood-sucking tower.

10. The loading speed of meat pigeons and survival mode has been accelerated.

11. Now the day and night effects of all maps are unified.

12. Currently, in all three modes, 50%* health percentage of the cost will be refunded for units that are demolished (except for survival mode), and no refund will be given for units that are destroyed.

13. Changes in survival mode

In survival mode, the unit cost becomes 250%. When demolished, 80% of the cost of health is returned, meaning that the resources lost when demolished at full health remain unchanged.

After reaching the selected duration, no more enemies will emerge. Victory is achieved after eliminating all remaining enemies.

The base income and shield upgrade have been changed from level 4 to level 9, which is smoother.

The shield range of the base has been greatly reduced. Now the map structure is more complex. You need to defend at multiple points rather than just spreading out around the base.

Enemies no longer refresh bosses.

Unlock new types of enemies every day for the first four days.

The types of enemies are no longer simply random but are randomly weighted based on cost. Therefore, there will be more small units than large ones.

14. The survival mode has added a "Doomsday Mode".

In the doomsday mode, if victory is not possible, the number of enemies will no longer increase after the selected duration ends. However, every 6 minutes (i.e., one day in the game), the enemy's health will increase by 40% and their damage by 20%. This bonus multiplicates and accumulates, resulting in 1.96 times the health and 1.44 times the damage on the second day. Superimpose with other gain multiplications.

The growth factor will reach its maximum effect at the end of the selected duration and will not increase thereafter.

The difficulty of the survival mode will be higher than that of other modes. You need more resources to build a defense line, but the cost of changing strategies remains the same. You need to be more careful to prevent the unit from being destroyed.