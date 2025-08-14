Knights and mercs! it is update Thursday again and we're here with a polish update focused on improving the UI and working out some bug fixes. Our entire team is on vacation right now, so this is a roll up of some important hotfixes, minor UI tweaks and timely bug fixes while we relax a little. We'll be back soon! We'll have more new content and features coming once we're all back on station.

A big thanks goes out to everyone playing and to the 50 players who left a review this week!

Face Talent Recharge Reset

There was an issue with Face Talents that when you used a charge, if another charge was busy recharging it would be forced to reset its charging timeline. This is now resolved - you'll get your charges back faster, as you deserve. This is especially helpful with Talents that are used often over a series of days, like Opposition Research.

Toggle Filter with "F"

Using the "F" hotkey, you can now open \and\ close the Filter UI. This can speed up pace of play with hotkeys.

Always Catching Outline on RevealZ

We've fixed a number of issues with the highlight on interactive objects, enemies and mercs not always appearing when elements might be revealed by distance or a cut-scene. This could mean that enemies who appear on the map as you move (about 40m out) wouldn't have the highlight on immediately which could be pretty sneaky in a bad way.

Enemies Stuck on Barricades

For a minute after Update #25, enemies could get stuck trying to leap over a barricade. This was a bug only if they were hunting your merc and they tried to jump a fence. We're excited to have finished this work and completed the needed bugfix, as enemies are now willing to go over a fence no matter what their status (patrol, hunting, chasing, fighting) which means they can't get "stuck" in some parts of the maps like they were before if they were in the Unaware state.

Hotfix Rollup

Update #26 also rolls up 3 major hotfixes that had to be released after the Prison Break objective was released. This fixed issues with the Sibling Salvage Stage 1 having no enemies, an issue with Daito could end up floating in the air in the middle of the Daedalus Bloc storylines and also that Coyote Hotdrop mission might not have Dakota in it at all.

v2.1.47 - #26: Grindstone - 8/14/2025

- Hotkey "F" now opens and closes the filter menu for faster toggling

- Fixed bug with multi-charge Face Talents reseting their recharging rate on every use

- Fixed bugs with mission map highlight mode "H" where enemies might not get highlighted as they are discovered in some situations

- Fixed issue where selling items for money might not always trigger Steam achievements about getting rich

- Fixed UI issue with roster rendering incorrectly in the bottom left corner of the screen for 1 frame

- Fixed critical bugs with Stage 1 of Sibling Salvage heist not having any enemies

- Fixed issue with enemy getting stuck going over barricades sometimes

- Fixed issue in River Street where your team could start on the map twice

- Fixed issue where rescued prisoner could be deployed to another mission in an 8 hour window after completing prison rescue

- Fixed issue in escort missions of Daedaelus Bloc where Diato could start floating in the air