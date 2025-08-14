 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601964 Edited 14 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎯 UI & Menus
・🖥️ HUD Polish – Character HP & MP HUD border and background removed for a cleaner, less cluttered look.[Requested by player] (A refined version may come later!)
・🗺️ Map Names Everywhere – Map name [HUD] text now appears on each map for a few seconds, and also before loading a game to know where you last saved.
・💾 Save Menu Upgrade – Now 20 save slots, each showing time played, location, money, and number of saves.
・🖱️ Scrollbar Style – Light & dark blue scrollbar for easier scrolling instead of plain white.
・🏮 Shop Makeover – New Japanese-themed border for the shop menu background.

⚔️ Battle & Monsters
・🐺 Kiba’s Balance – Kiba the wolf now lifesteals only when his HP is lower, and attacks normally when higher, so no more permanent lifesteal!
・🏆 Victory with Style – Victory screen now displays Japanese & furigana: 勝利 = しょうり = Victory.
・🔊 Level-Up Sound – Added my favorite sound in the game as the new level-up chime!

🎴 Cards
・🃏 New Card – 魂蹴り= たまげり = Spirit Kick. Available at the 2nd shop by the cave.

🎣 Other Changes
・🎨 Fishing Bar Color – Changed from blue to dark gold so it’s easier to see against blue water backgrounds.

-> Many more features & Japanese learning content coming in future Builds!

Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome on Discord or in STEAM Discussions!
またね！
Light :>

