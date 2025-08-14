🎯 UI & Menus
・🖥️ HUD Polish – Character HP & MP HUD border and background removed for a cleaner, less cluttered look.[Requested by player] (A refined version may come later!)
・🗺️ Map Names Everywhere – Map name [HUD] text now appears on each map for a few seconds, and also before loading a game to know where you last saved.
・💾 Save Menu Upgrade – Now 20 save slots, each showing time played, location, money, and number of saves.
・🖱️ Scrollbar Style – Light & dark blue scrollbar for easier scrolling instead of plain white.
・🏮 Shop Makeover – New Japanese-themed border for the shop menu background.
⚔️ Battle & Monsters
・🐺 Kiba’s Balance – Kiba the wolf now lifesteals only when his HP is lower, and attacks normally when higher, so no more permanent lifesteal!
・🏆 Victory with Style – Victory screen now displays Japanese & furigana: 勝利 = しょうり = Victory.
・🔊 Level-Up Sound – Added my favorite sound in the game as the new level-up chime!
🎴 Cards
・🃏 New Card – 魂蹴り= たまげり = Spirit Kick. Available at the 2nd shop by the cave.
🎣 Other Changes
・🎨 Fishing Bar Color – Changed from blue to dark gold so it’s easier to see against blue water backgrounds.
-> Many more features & Japanese learning content coming in future Builds!
Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome on Discord or in STEAM Discussions!
またね！
Light :>
BUILD 3.1: 🥋 Spirit’s Strike & 🎌 Sleeker Screens
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update