🎯 UI & Menus

・🖥️ HUD Polish – Character HP & MP HUD border and background removed for a cleaner, less cluttered look.[Requested by player] (A refined version may come later!)

・🗺️ Map Names Everywhere – Map name [HUD] text now appears on each map for a few seconds, and also before loading a game to know where you last saved.

・💾 Save Menu Upgrade – Now 20 save slots, each showing time played, location, money, and number of saves.

・🖱️ Scrollbar Style – Light & dark blue scrollbar for easier scrolling instead of plain white.

・🏮 Shop Makeover – New Japanese-themed border for the shop menu background.



⚔️ Battle & Monsters

・🐺 Kiba’s Balance – Kiba the wolf now lifesteals only when his HP is lower, and attacks normally when higher, so no more permanent lifesteal!

・🏆 Victory with Style – Victory screen now displays Japanese & furigana: 勝利 = しょうり = Victory.

・🔊 Level-Up Sound – Added my favorite sound in the game as the new level-up chime!



🎴 Cards

・🃏 New Card – 魂蹴り= たまげり = Spirit Kick. Available at the 2nd shop by the cave.



🎣 Other Changes

・🎨 Fishing Bar Color – Changed from blue to dark gold so it’s easier to see against blue water backgrounds.



-> Many more features & Japanese learning content coming in future Builds!



Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome on Discord or in STEAM Discussions!

またね！

Light :>