- Improved the visual appearance of the sub-menus on the Main Menu, and made them more in-keeping with the UNOS aesthetic.
- Added a subtle black border to the sub-menus so that they are more visible against bright planets in the background.
- Removed the fade effect when you open/close menus, because we're using a masked UI material now rather than a Transparent one.
- Added subtle background gradients to the Main Menu and its sub-menus, driven by a lightweight noise function.
- Shortened the initial fade-in from 10 seconds down to 1 second when you first open the game.
- Added proper VR hand controllers to the Main Menu, along with the required interaction logic.
- Added some detection logic to swap the VR controller meshes based on the VR headset brand.
- Updated the Valve Index controller mesh so that its little green light is an actual light.
- Added a visible blue laser pointer to the VR controllers on the Main Menu.
- Added UI interaction capabilities to both VR hands in-game. You can now use either index finger to press UI buttons.
- Tweaked the index finger UI interaction to make scrolling with sliders easier.
- Added the ability to pick up pops in VR.
- Updated the interaction system so that props adhere to the hand rotation in VR, while adhering to the camera yaw in First Person.
- Updated the material used for lighting panels in-game so that lights have a prismatic diffuser texture on them.
- Updated the ceiling panels by the entrance to the Magellan's VIP Lounge. (Experimenting with a slightly new design)
Development Build 0.226.0.3
