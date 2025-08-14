 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601776 Edited 14 August 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved the visual appearance of the sub-menus on the Main Menu, and made them more in-keeping with the UNOS aesthetic.
  • Added a subtle black border to the sub-menus so that they are more visible against bright planets in the background.
  • Removed the fade effect when you open/close menus, because we're using a masked UI material now rather than a Transparent one.
  • Added subtle background gradients to the Main Menu and its sub-menus, driven by a lightweight noise function.
  • Shortened the initial fade-in from 10 seconds down to 1 second when you first open the game.
  • Added proper VR hand controllers to the Main Menu, along with the required interaction logic.
  • Added some detection logic to swap the VR controller meshes based on the VR headset brand.
  • Updated the Valve Index controller mesh so that its little green light is an actual light.
  • Added a visible blue laser pointer to the VR controllers on the Main Menu.
  • Added UI interaction capabilities to both VR hands in-game. You can now use either index finger to press UI buttons.
  • Tweaked the index finger UI interaction to make scrolling with sliders easier.
  • Added the ability to pick up pops in VR.
  • Updated the interaction system so that props adhere to the hand rotation in VR, while adhering to the camera yaw in First Person.
  • Updated the material used for lighting panels in-game so that lights have a prismatic diffuser texture on them.
  • Updated the ceiling panels by the entrance to the Magellan's VIP Lounge. (Experimenting with a slightly new design)

