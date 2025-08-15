Hey Dungeoneers, here's the first patch for v3.2!



This patch focuses on some bug fixes and balance improvements following the release of v3.2.0. As I mentioned before, there will be come technical changes coming later, which mean that this is the last patch that supports Android 4.0-4.4 and Java 8-10. If you're unsure if that change applies to you, check the in-game changes screen, which will notify you if support for your device is ending.



Here's the full list of changes in v3.2.1:



Thrown Weapon Changes

Thrown weapons are doing very well overall since the changes in v3.2.0! In general balance is working well and thrown weapons are competitive with same-tier melee weapons. While they're still a lot less popular, people are actually upgrading thrown weapons now, which means I can make some changes based on balance data!



Buffs:

- Throwing Clubs and Hammers have a new upside: they can now be picked up from the ground instantly!

- Kunai base durability up to 8 from 5.

- Kunai damage scaling up to 1-3 from 1-2. (this is actually a bug fix but I'm listing it here for clarity)

- Force Cube base damage back up to 5-25 from 5-20.



Nerfs:

- Bolas cripple duration down to 5 from 10.

- Heavy Boomerang damage scaling down to 1-3 from 1-4.

- Heavy Boomerang circle back delay up to 4 from 3. This should make them a bit less spammable.



Lastly, I've received quite a few complaints relating to the nerfs to shurikens, tomahawks, and the shared upgrades talent in v3.2.0. I made these nerfs pre-emptively because I expected these three would benefit massively from upgraded thrown weapons having more quantity. Unfortunately that looks to be correct; all three of these are still doing quite well and there is no room to restore some of their previous power.



Misc. Changes

I've made some changes to two of the new Battlemage staff on-hit effects, as they didn't end up as powerful as I wanted:

- Fireblast on-hit damage scaling increased to 2-4 from 1-2

- Blast Wave on-hit base damage up to 8-12 from 6-12

- Blast Wave on-hit damage scaling up to 2-3 from 1-2

- Blast Wave knockback at sides of explosion up very slightly, which should make it a bit easier to knock enemies to the side and into walls.



And one other change:

- 'Enchanting' vfx now follows the hero as they move



Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:

Caused by v3.2.0:

- Free guiding light cooldown debuff stating that the cooldown is 100 turns, not 50

- New hit/miss icons not working correctly with circling back boomerangs

- Rare crash on launch bugs on iOS (hopefully)



Existed prior to v3.2.0:

- Liquid Agility evasion buff ending after enemies take their turn, instead of after the hero takes their turn.

- Game text rendering at 1/2 resolution on mac retina displays

- Revive via unblessed ankh resetting Duelist's weapon charge

- Scroll empower buff overriding itself with weaker values in some cases

- Noisemaker bombs being collectable after activation in some cases

- Camera follow on enemies working when they aren't visible

- Some specific Chinese characters not rendering on iOS and Desktop

