Hello everyone, we are happy to announce the release of Desecration Version 1.1! This patch includes major bug fixes to our save/load system as well as easier support for all controller types!



Desecration 1.1 Patch Notes



Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.4.4

Switched input handling to use JoystickPluginInput, for better PS4/PS5/Switch Controller Support

PS4 has only been confirmed to work wirelessly

Using SteamInput to map controller buttons may result in incorrect button icons appearing. If you see icons that don't match your controller, please submit a bug report with your controller type,SteamInput config (if applicable), and a screenshot of what you see in-game. Thank you!

Added control remapping!

Added a setting to override the automatically chosen controller icons, for those whose controllers aren't automatically detected

Added some button icons to the pause menu to make it clearer how to navigate it

Lowered the volume of the generator SFX

Fixed crosshair displaying over menus

Fixed tutorial and coffin controls UI displaying over pause menu

Fixed lantern fuel not being saved

Fixed player health not being saved

Fixed lantern icon incorrectly displaying an old version of the lantern's model

Fixed various save/load issues



Thank you all for your continued support of our game. If you would like to speak more directly with the developers, or with fans of indie horror games, please join our Discord server! https://discord.gg/NfUF8rsQgA



If you encounter any bugs, please report them to this Google Form for us to apply fixes in the next patch! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNWbF2dLHaKRnuKBKyskIQ_u0kDmBCVW9ZDb55-7ESV6QNdg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=100651684983419949322



We are currently working on getting achievements for the game set up as well as porting to consoles, so please stay tuned for our next patch!



- Cozy Crow Studios