 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19601643 Edited 15 August 2025 – 20:27:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Performance Optimization & Skill Bug Fixes

Optimization & Adjustments

  1. Optimized the explosion effects for fuel barrels.

  2. Further optimized memory usage and reduced file size.

  3. Fixed invisible wall issues on the Emberwild map.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where the game could fail to launch under certain rare hardware configurations.

  2. Fixed an issue where the Reactor Ultimate Skill “Precision Strike (Missiles)” could fail to lock on and deploy in certain cases.

  3. Fixed UI display issues for the Reactor Ultimate Skill cooldown and lock-on indicators.

  4. Improved controller navigation on the skill unlock screen by adding a highlighted selection state for buttons.

  5. Fixed a potential crash issue.

Thank you, Survivors, for all your feedback and suggestions! We will continue to fix and optimize the known issues in future updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3586421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link