Performance Optimization & Skill Bug Fixes

Optimization & Adjustments

Optimized the explosion effects for fuel barrels. Further optimized memory usage and reduced file size. Fixed invisible wall issues on the Emberwild map.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game could fail to launch under certain rare hardware configurations. Fixed an issue where the Reactor Ultimate Skill “Precision Strike (Missiles)” could fail to lock on and deploy in certain cases. Fixed UI display issues for the Reactor Ultimate Skill cooldown and lock-on indicators. Improved controller navigation on the skill unlock screen by adding a highlighted selection state for buttons. Fixed a potential crash issue.

Thank you, Survivors, for all your feedback and suggestions! We will continue to fix and optimize the known issues in future updates.