Update 1.9.0

After a slight delay, the time has finally come. The next update is ready. The biggest new feature in this update is the new game mode "Quick Battle." For now, there are only two maps (one on Grimstar and one on Atell). All upgrades are unlocked in this mode. You can freely choose the difficulty and opponent. Loading and saving are also possible, of course.

Changes that have been implemented

The range of the Mini Gun has been increased

New game mode "Quick Battle"

Bugs that have been fixed

In some places, the maps on Atell were not properly accessible, and units would get stuck on the map. This has been fixed.

What happens next?

The next update is planned to add more content, such as new upgrades, units, and buildings. There will also be more maps for the "Quick Battle" game mode.

Due to the summer holidays in Germany, the next update won't be released until the end of September. Unless, of course, critical bugs have crept in.