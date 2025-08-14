 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601538 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is summary of patch notes since launch! I’ll post a news update with each patch going forward :-)

v1.08-v.0.11

*Changes*

  • The final boss has 50% more hp in stages 1 and 3
  • The final boss summons 20% more enemies in stage 1 and 40% more enemies in stage 3
  • Starting and Peak enemy HP now scales 50% more with Storm Levels
  • Map Extension now increases mob HP and Damage by x1.6 and x1.12 per use
  • Map Zone hard-capped at 300 (for now)
  • Dragon’s blood reduced from every 100 gold to every 200 gold
  • Pocket Dimension will now restore flask charges that you lost during the final boss fight
  • Revised a few default control bindings on controller
  • Dashing will now put the wizard at maximum movement speed for the duration of the dash - aka, hitting dash from a standstill will now still dash!
  • Quit menu option changed to save and quit for clarity
  • Renamed Frost Sigil to Frost Ward, and Volcanic Sigil to Magma Geyser
  • Trinket Cycle will now choose the right-most non-exclusive trinket
  • Improved performance overall, especially on older devices


*Fixes*

  • Fixed issues with the Storm 10 Achievements
  • Fixed the Trinket Cycle event
  • Fixed Delay Potion
  • Fixed some text showing the wrong gamepad glyphs
  • Fixed controller issues on the embark screen
  • Fixed a visual oddity if visiting the Mystic Biome after the Ember Biome
  • Put in a safeguard against loading broken gear
  • Put in a safeguard against a Flask UI crash
  • Fixed an issue caused by ending a run with multiple UI panels open
  • Optimized a little thing
  • Fixed a crash causing flasks to crash the game sometimes – finally!
  • Fixed a crash that could happen with certain Fates
  • Fixed Storm Level increasing in the Demo
  • Fixed a crash caused by Pocket Dimension

