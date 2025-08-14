This is summary of patch notes since launch! I’ll post a news update with each patch going forward :-)
v1.08-v.0.11
*Changes*
- The final boss has 50% more hp in stages 1 and 3
- The final boss summons 20% more enemies in stage 1 and 40% more enemies in stage 3
- Starting and Peak enemy HP now scales 50% more with Storm Levels
- Map Extension now increases mob HP and Damage by x1.6 and x1.12 per use
- Map Zone hard-capped at 300 (for now)
- Dragon’s blood reduced from every 100 gold to every 200 gold
- Pocket Dimension will now restore flask charges that you lost during the final boss fight
- Revised a few default control bindings on controller
- Dashing will now put the wizard at maximum movement speed for the duration of the dash - aka, hitting dash from a standstill will now still dash!
- Quit menu option changed to save and quit for clarity
- Renamed Frost Sigil to Frost Ward, and Volcanic Sigil to Magma Geyser
- Trinket Cycle will now choose the right-most non-exclusive trinket
- Improved performance overall, especially on older devices
*Fixes*
- Fixed issues with the Storm 10 Achievements
- Fixed the Trinket Cycle event
- Fixed Delay Potion
- Fixed some text showing the wrong gamepad glyphs
- Fixed controller issues on the embark screen
- Fixed a visual oddity if visiting the Mystic Biome after the Ember Biome
- Put in a safeguard against loading broken gear
- Put in a safeguard against a Flask UI crash
- Fixed an issue caused by ending a run with multiple UI panels open
- Optimized a little thing
- Fixed a crash causing flasks to crash the game sometimes – finally!
- Fixed a crash that could happen with certain Fates
- Fixed Storm Level increasing in the Demo
- Fixed a crash caused by Pocket Dimension
