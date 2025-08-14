 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601533
Update notes via Steam Community

👉 New ARAM rules:

— there are 15 random heroes available in the vestibule, have time to pick up the best among them to make your team's peak stronger than the enemy's;
— you can use your builds or generate a random build from the Hall of Fame for any hero right in the vestibule.

‼️ The ARAM victory rating has been temporarily increased by 25% compared to the Borderlands.

ARAM — is a dynamic 5x5 battle on a single line without a forest and with fast leveling of heroes. In ARAM, you cannot restore the hero's health at the main base.

