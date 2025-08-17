 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19601520 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Add Default Electrification Level

You can now set a default electrification level in Options -> Gameplay. Setting the building-type specific default electrification level should also work.

The electrification level slider now allows you to go over a building's level - the actual electrification level is still capped by a building's level.

Clarify +5 Building Level Boost from Liberalism and Powered Buildings

Liberalism Level 5's description has been changed to: All buildings that can be electrified get +5 Building Level Boost for free

The +5 Building Level Boost are also detached from electrification. They do not show the "Electrified" icon on the top left anymore. They also always work regardless of a building's electrification status. The "Electrified" icon has been changed from a bolt to a battery to distinguish from the power grid icon (which is a bolt). All icons on the top left are no longer colored: it should make them more readable from building icons.



Increase Stockpile Input Capacity and Max Stockpile

Stockpile Input Capacity is now capped at 20x (from 10x) and Max Stockpile is now capped at 100x (from 50x). This should help with managing bigger maps

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2181941
Linux Depot 2181942
macOS Depot 2181943
