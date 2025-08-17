Add Default Electrification LevelYou can now set a default electrification level in Options -> Gameplay. Setting the building-type specific default electrification level should also work.
The electrification level slider now allows you to go over a building's level - the actual electrification level is still capped by a building's level.
Clarify +5 Building Level Boost from Liberalism and Powered BuildingsLiberalism Level 5's description has been changed to: All buildings that can be electrified get +5 Building Level Boost for free
The +5 Building Level Boost are also detached from electrification. They do not show the "Electrified" icon on the top left anymore. They also always work regardless of a building's electrification status. The "Electrified" icon has been changed from a bolt to a battery to distinguish from the power grid icon (which is a bolt). All icons on the top left are no longer colored: it should make them more readable from building icons.
