Add Default Electrification Level

Clarify +5 Building Level Boost from Liberalism and Powered Buildings

Increase Stockpile Input Capacity and Max Stockpile

You can now set a default electrification level in Options -> Gameplay. Setting the building-type specific default electrification level should also work.The electrification level slider now allows you to go over a building's level - the actual electrification levelby a building's level.Liberalism Level 5's description has been changed to:The +5 Building Level Boost are also detached from electrification. They do not show the "Electrified" icon on the top left anymore. They also always work regardless of a building's electrification status. The "Electrified" icon has been changed from a bolt to a battery to distinguish from the power grid icon (which is a bolt). All icons on the top left are no longer colored: it should make them more readable from building icons.Stockpile Input Capacity is now capped at 20x (from 10x) and Max Stockpile is now capped at 100x (from 50x). This should help with managing bigger maps