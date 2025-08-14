Fixed the medic badge, so if any pieces are taken at game start (2 for 1) the game doesn't break



Allowed the enemy king to be directly taken when you're in check if it's possible to do so



Camels can no longer spawn on the second rank with the chef setup



Fixed a bug where exiting a match while the archduke or zombie animation was playing would lead to an immediate victory



moving the duck no longer progresses the zombie badges



units lost and taken successfully clears after exiting to main menu



The recycle button ui is correct when loading a custom match



Fixed an issue where the Russian language version was missing the name for the 6th setup, making it inaccessible



Added an experimental setting in the options to turn on chess arrow drawing, similar to online chess websites. If enabled you can hold right click and drag to draw arrow or place circles. I'd appreciate feedback on this as it may have bugs (though I've tested it thoroughly) and the colours definitely need work



I've seen people complain about the AI repeating moves. I'd really appreciate if you could report positions where this happens over on Discord (in the bugs channel) , where you think it's annoying or shouldn't be doing it, and I will do my best to tweak the AI so it doesn't do this in future.