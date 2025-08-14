Improved

- Game now has first iteration of sponsors, if you have a good horse you can get extra income this way. Sponsors are still missing logos, and the names are most likely not final. If you have suggestions for sponsor names you can send them over in discord alpha discussion.

- Variation for auction clap sounds

- UI sounds for buttons, dropdowns, notebook and simulation stopped

- Prerace music

- Prerace ambience sounds

- Enabled quitting to the main menu from the race scene



Fixed

- Added safety and fallback stuff to inbox, so that it does not lock up the game in some situations when error occurs

- Fixed sponsorship potential calculation in finance scene - now only shows G1-G3 horses with realistic probability based on performance, not just ranking

- Fixed grade display in finance scene to show proper labels (G1, G2, G3) instead of raw numbers

- Can now make offers in horse detail, without the game crashing

- Main menu now is more flexible with the new layout

- Ability to buy horse before auction in the market view if they have "buy now" price

- Fixed some cases where the wrong buttons would be shown on the top UI bar

- Fixed a few issues related to the save system and scene transitions