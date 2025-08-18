 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19601368 Edited 18 August 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.

The following changes were made during the maintenance:

📌The “Dwarves” event has ended. Unused “Flowers”, event “Boxes”, and “Scarlet Flowers” have been removed.

Enjoy the game, heroes!

